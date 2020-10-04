Active COVID-19 caseload crosses 10,000 in Ernakulam

Kochi

04 October 2020 20:38 IST

952 more people test positive for SARS-CoV-2

Fourteen health workers were among the 952 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday. The district’s active caseload has now crossed 10,000.

A total of 819 people have contracted the infection through local contact and the source of infection of 109 people remains untraced.

About 404 people have tested negative and 26,653 people are in quarantine in the district. A total of 10,489 people are being treated for the disease. About 6,656 people remain in isolation at home, 242 patients are being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, 35 patients are admitted at PVS Hospital, and 833 people at private hospitals in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

For testing, 1,379 samples were collected from government facilities and 1,739 samples from private laboratories and hospitals.

For about six days now, the district administration in its daily release has not been providing area-wise details of the new COVID-19 cases.