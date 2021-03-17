Active caseload falls to 2,952 in Ernakulam

Thrikkakara reported the maximum number of new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam on Tuesday with 19 people testing positive from the area.
Eleven people tested positive in Edathala, and eight each from Rayamangalam and Vengoor. Aluva and Manjalloor recorded seven new cases each.
Totally, 238 people tested positive in Ernakulam on Tuesday. Two health workers and one police officer were infected. A total of 7,185 samples were collected for testing. With 752 recoveries on the day, the district’s active caseload has dropped to 2,952. Of the people recovering from the infection, 2,332 are at home, 33 are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 33 are admitted at PVS Hospital, six patients are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital and three are at the District Hospital, Aluva.
As many as 11,721 people remain in quarantine.
