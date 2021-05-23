Active caseload continues to remain high in Ernakulam

Kochi

23 May 2021 20:40 IST

2,823 fresh COVID cases recorded, 4,016 people recover

With 2,823 new COVID cases on Sunday, Ernakulam saw a test positivity rate of 24.02%. A total of 11,751 samples were collected for testing. The district’s active caseload stands at 44,181.

Dr. Mathews Numpeli, district programme manager, National Health Mission, said that the number of new cases were dipping in the district, but the active caseload continues to remain high, straining health care facilities. The test positivity rate continues to remain high in some areas, and it could take another two weeks for the caseload to fall, he said.

Nine health workers and one police officer tested positive on Sunday. The highest number of new cases was recorded from Manjalloor, where 155 people tested positive. Thripunithura recorded 90 new cases, Cheranalloor 88, Elamkunnapuzha 86, Palluruthy 85, and Thrikkakara 82. Fort Kochi saw 53 new cases, Chengamanad 50, Alangad 47, Udayamperoor 46, Kumbalangi 45, and Kadungalloor and Varapuzha 42 each. Chellanam has recorded 37 new cases.

A total of 4,016 people were considered to have recovered, and 243 people were discharged from treatment centres. As many as 314 patients were newly admitted to treatment facilities.

Of the people recovering from the infection, 542 are admitted in ICUs. A total of 36,441 people are recovering at home, 2,334 are admitted at private hospitals, 64 are admitted at INHS Sanjivani, 683 patients are recovering at government hospitals, and 1,836 people are being monitored at FLTCs, SLTCs and domiciliary care centres.

Vaccination

After a three-day hiatus, vaccination is set to continue in the district on Monday. The drive was halted after the district ran out of stock. On Saturday, 9,000 doses of Covishield arrived here and stock was distributed to vaccination centres. Doses are being administered only to people who have already scheduled a session online. So far, 9,63,246 doses of the two vaccines have been administered in the district.