Action to be taken under KAAPA against drug peddlers

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 18, 2022 07:42 IST

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Close on the heels of the Ernakulam Rural police seizing a total of 600 grams of MDMA worth around ₹60 lakh, a special team has been constituted under Neeraj Kumar Gupta, Deputy Inspector General of Police, to probe the case. The packages containing drugs were sent via courier to agencies in Angamaly and Kuttamassery.

The probe will be conducted by a team led by P.P. Shams, Deputy Superintendent of Police. A preliminary probe revealed that the banned narcotic drug was sent from Maharashtra, shedding light on the role of an inter-State drugs mafia. The role of foreign nationals too is under the scanner.

As a deterrent, the properties of the accused persons would be confiscated and action taken under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), said a press release issued by Vivek Kumar, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

The main customers are students, youth, and celebrities. Chengamanad native Ajmal, who had been arrested after he arrived to collect one of the couriers, had reportedly confessed that he had similarly ferried the drug four times. The gang members depend on couriers since the police tightened the noose on other forms of drug transit. The probe will be extended to Mumbai.

