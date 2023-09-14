Action taken against two massage parlours in special drive

September 14, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - KOCHI

Action was taken against two beauty parlour-cum-spas at Kadavanthra and Palarivattom for illegal activities in a special drive by the city police since Wednesday.

While the firm at Kadavanthra was booked for immoral trafficking, the operator of the firm at Palarivattom was charged with possession of drugs.

A. Akbar, District Police Chief (Kochi City), has warned of strict action, including closure of such illegally operated institutions. The drive covered 83 beauty parlours, massage centres, and Ayurveda spas.

The drive was triggered by intelligence inputs coupled with complaints lodged by two women over phone about their husbands visiting such massage parlours and Ayurveda spas. Though the police raided the parlour and spa concerned, nothing was found that warranted registration of case.

However, the police are keeping a close eye on such institutions mushrooming without valid documents. In fact, the police had shut down a few such firms in the past for illegal activities, including drug abuse.

The drive will continue in the days to come.

Arrest

Three persons, including two women, were arrested by the Ernakulam Town police on a petition of attempted sexual assault lodged by a therapist working at a massage parlour near Kaloor.

The incident took place on the evening of September 11. Shakeer who had come to the firm for massage allegedly forced the victim to strip and tried to take her nude photos. When she resisted, the accused allegedly assaulted her physically.

The two women who were employees of the firm were arrested on charge of allowing the accused to flee. They also allegedly verbally abused the victim for complaining.