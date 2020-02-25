Action sought againstoverloading lorries

The Union Coordination Committee, a combine of trade unions comprising stakeholders in the goods transport business linked to the Cochin Port Trust and the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal, has demanded stringent action against goods forwarders who overload vehicles and also evade tax.

A statement issued by the committee said the driver of the overloaded goods lorry had been blamed for the Avinashi accident that claimed 19 lives recently. The lorry carried volumes more than mentioned in the bill, the committee said pointing out that this was a regular practice by the vehicle owner.

The committee also alleged that there was a situation in which a few lorry owners cornered most of the transport business while others were idling. The situation must change because some of the lorry owners were quoting very low prices for the transport and, at the same time, burdening their drivers and crew with work.

The committee urged the State government to fix the lorry rates for transport business as per the 2018 study report of the National Transportation, Planning and Research Centre (Natpac).

The government should convene a meeting of the stakeholders in the background of the Avinashi tragedy. The committee said it would take the lead in holding the meeting and submit a report to the government.