Action sought against dumping of waste close to Kochi backwaters

Cochin Port Trust land on Willingdon Island turns a dump

The State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management has sought the intervention of the National Green Tribunal against the attempts to convert the land south of the highway on Willingdon Island between Alexander Parambithara bridge and Kannangatt bridge into an illegal plastic and hazardous waste dump.

Committee chairman A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai had visited the site in mid-December following complaints of illegal dumping of refuse on the land located close to the Kochi backwaters. A site inspection report by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board had revealed that about five acres were affected owing to the unauthorised dumping of non-biodegradable waste over several months. The land is owned by the Cochin Port Trust.

In his report filed before the Southern Bench of the tribunal, the SLMC chairman said that it was shocking to note that solid and hazardous waste materials were seen dumped over an area covering a length of 200 metres on the banks of the backwaters, south to the public road between Alexander Parambithara bridge (crossing over Kollam-Kottapuram national waterway) and Kannangatt bridge. The entire road side was seen dumped with non-degradable solid waste. It appeared that waste dumping had commenced months ago.

A trench was seen dug at the entry to prevent the entry of vehicles carrying waste materials to the area. Board officials informed that it was done at the intervention of the District Collector after receiving the complaint. There was visible violation of solid waste disposal rules in the area, which is ecologically fragile as the dumping site was very close to the backwaters dotted by mangrove forests, it said.

The report pointed out that there was every chance of leachate flow from the waste heaps to the backwaters. Board officials said that the Port Trust authorities had agreed to clean up the area.