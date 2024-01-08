ADVERTISEMENT

Action sought against cheating of youth by offering football training abroad

January 08, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Association of Football Academies has urged the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to act against a group allegedly involved in cheating youths by promising them football training in clubs abroad.

Representatives of the association said here on Monday that they had come across reports of the involvement of a racket in offering such fake promises. Earlier, they had been targeting youth who belonged to affluent families. But they are now focussing on those from middle class families, they said.

Binni K. Jose, president of the association, alleged that these persons had earned lakhs of rupees as commission by offering training in clubs in Europe and other countries. They were holding fake trials and selecting all who were attending them to make money. These persons were also setting up flex boards of the youth ‘selected’ for the football training abroad to promote their illegal activity, he said.

The association has urged the authorities to initiate action against those involved in offering false promises to the youth.

