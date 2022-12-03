Action sought against 12 priests of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese

December 03, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Athiroopatha Almaya Samrakshana Samithi, a forum for protection of lay people in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, has submitted a complaint to the Chief Minister seeking registration of police cases against 12 priests of the archdiocese as “they were the masterminds behind the unfortunate incidents at the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica last Sunday”.

The complaint was submitted by Samithi president Johny Thottamkara and general secretary Wilson Vadakkencherry.

They alleged that the priests had engaged in conspiracy, prevented the Archdiocesan Administrator Mar Andhrews Thazhath from celebrating the Sunday Mass, and created a situation where parishioners and the Archbishop could not enter the basilica.

The complaint also said that the basilica, which was taken over by the district administration, should remain closed and should not be reopened until a permanent solution was found. The Samithi also sought police protection for the Archbishop’s house and the Archdiocesan Administrator.

Those against whom complaints were raised include Father Antony Narikulam, basilica rector, and Father Kuriakose Mundadan, secretary of the council of priests of the archdiocese.