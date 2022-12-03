  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 match live updates

Action sought against 12 priests of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese

December 03, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Athiroopatha Almaya Samrakshana Samithi, a forum for protection of lay people in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, has submitted a complaint to the Chief Minister seeking registration of police cases against 12 priests of the archdiocese as “they were the masterminds behind the unfortunate incidents at the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica last Sunday”.

The complaint was submitted by Samithi president Johny Thottamkara and general secretary Wilson Vadakkencherry.

They alleged that the priests had engaged in conspiracy, prevented the Archdiocesan Administrator Mar Andhrews Thazhath from celebrating the Sunday Mass, and created a situation where parishioners and the Archbishop could not enter the basilica.

The complaint also said that the basilica, which was taken over by the district administration, should remain closed and should not be reopened until a permanent solution was found. The Samithi also sought police protection for the Archbishop’s house and the Archdiocesan Administrator.

Those against whom complaints were raised include Father Antony Narikulam, basilica rector, and Father Kuriakose Mundadan, secretary of the council of priests of the archdiocese.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.