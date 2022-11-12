Action planned against driving schools that aided malpractices

ADVERTISEMENT

The Transport Commissioner has ordered stern action against driving schools found to have resorted to malpractices in conducting learners’ licence test during the pandemic period, based on a report submitted by the Assistant Licensing Authority of North Paravur.

Efforts will be made to identify the IP addresses of computers or mobile phones using which candidates appeared for the test. A preliminary probe revealed that people from West Bengal, who did not know Malayalam, had appeared for the online test and passed it. It showed that unscrupulous people had fleeced applicants on the assurance that they would pass the test, said a release from the Motor Vehicles department.

The licences of those who illegally obtained them would be cancelled and steps would be taken against the driving schools concerned, it added.