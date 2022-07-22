Action plan to facilitate operation of e-vehicles in Kochi soon

Proposal for setting up e-vehicle charging points in city

The Kochi Corporation will soon come up with an action plan to facilitate the operation of electric vehicles in the city.

A meeting convened by Mayor M. Anilkumar on Thursday discussed arrangements to be made, including the required infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. The meeting also discussed changes in technology of electric vehicles and financial support schemes available for purchasing them.

Ravikanth Joshi, a member of the Committee for Urban Planning of the Union government, spoke about proposals to make e-autorickshaws available at low interest rates.

Ashish Rao, Deputy Director, ICLEI South Asia, explained issues faced by Indian cities following the introduction of e-vehicles.

UN Habitat, GIZ, the German development agency, and Ernakulam Autorickshaw Drivers’ Cooperative Society together will roll out 100 e-autorickshaws in the city shortly. Another set of 18 e-goods autorickshaws will also hit the city streets in a month, according to the Mayor.

A proposal for setting up e-vehicle charging points in the city was also discussed at the meeting.

Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya, P.R. Renish and Priya Prasanth, corporation standing committee chairpersons, and representatives of the Motor Vehicles Department, Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority, Kochi Metro Rail Limited, Cochin Smart Mission Limited, KSEB, Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology, Kochi Corporation, and unions of autorickshaw drivers attended the meeting.