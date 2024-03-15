Action plan to ensure cleanliness of Marine Drive waterfront approved

March 15, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government has approved an action plan that was readied by the Suchitwa Mission in association with the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), Kochi Corporation, and Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) to ensure cleanliness of the Marine Drive waterfront to make it a model tourism hub.

This was made possible through the intervention of, among others, Mayor M. Anilkumar and GCDA Chairman K. Chandran Pillai after many rounds of talks, including with representatives of the police, Kudumbashree, and merchant and hotel associations. As part of this, toilets were readied, while waste bins are being installed every 50 metres. Kudumbashree workers have been tasked with frequently emptying them. A team of volunteers are helping ensure cleanliness of the walkway. Aimed at ensuring round-the-clock security, former military personnel will be deployed all through the walkway, Mr. Anilkumar and Mr. Pillai told the media on board a Water Metro ferry at the waterfront on Friday.

This will be in addition to the installation of more CCTV cameras, bio-digesters to treat waste from hotels, and a system to treat waste from tourist boats. Stern action will be taken against those who litter the walkway and throw refuse into the backwaters. This includes cancellation of licence of eateries and boats that do not segregate waste. Illegal vending will be banned through the walkway.

As per the plan, the implementation of the destination management plan of Marine Drive will be completed by May as part of efforts to ensure cleanliness of the walkway, the ground, and the vicinity.

Mr. Anilkumar exhorted members of the public to help curb the proliferation of narcotic drugs in Kochi, citing how the police were frequently nabbing peddlers of MDMA and other drugs, including from the walkway.

Earlier in the day, posters on segregating waste that ought to be displayed on boats were released, while members of the cleaning team under the Haritha Karma Sena were honoured.

