GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Action plan to ensure cleanliness of Marine Drive waterfront approved

Bio-digesters to treat waste from hotels, system to treat refuse from tourist boats, and installation of more CCTV cameras among plans; waste bins are being installed every 50 metres

March 15, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Marine Drive walkway is hugely popular among visitors to Kochi. Seen here is the Cheenavala Bridge, a landmark in the corridor.

The Marine Drive walkway is hugely popular among visitors to Kochi. Seen here is the Cheenavala Bridge, a landmark in the corridor. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The State government has approved an action plan that was readied by the Suchitwa Mission in association with the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), Kochi Corporation, and Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) to ensure cleanliness of the Marine Drive waterfront to make it a model tourism hub.

This was made possible through the intervention of, among others, Mayor M. Anilkumar and GCDA Chairman K. Chandran Pillai after many rounds of talks, including with representatives of the police, Kudumbashree, and merchant and hotel associations. As part of this, toilets were readied, while waste bins are being installed every 50 metres. Kudumbashree workers have been tasked with frequently emptying them. A team of volunteers are helping ensure cleanliness of the walkway. Aimed at ensuring round-the-clock security, former military personnel will be deployed all through the walkway, Mr. Anilkumar and Mr. Pillai told the media on board a Water Metro ferry at the waterfront on Friday.

This will be in addition to the installation of more CCTV cameras, bio-digesters to treat waste from hotels, and a system to treat waste from tourist boats. Stern action will be taken against those who litter the walkway and throw refuse into the backwaters. This includes cancellation of licence of eateries and boats that do not segregate waste. Illegal vending will be banned through the walkway.

As per the plan, the implementation of the destination management plan of Marine Drive will be completed by May as part of efforts to ensure cleanliness of the walkway, the ground, and the vicinity.

Mr. Anilkumar exhorted members of the public to help curb the proliferation of narcotic drugs in Kochi, citing how the police were frequently nabbing peddlers of MDMA and other drugs, including from the walkway.

Earlier in the day, posters on segregating waste that ought to be displayed on boats were released, while members of the cleaning team under the Haritha Karma Sena were honoured.

Related Topics

Kochi / tourism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.