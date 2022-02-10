Action plan proposed to stop mosquito breeding in Kochi

Vector Control Research Centre suggests sealing of septic tanks and toilet vent pipes

The Vector Control Research Centre, Puducherry, has suggested an action plan to prevent breeding of mosquitoes in the city by sealing septic tanks and covering vent pipes of toilets. The action plan shall be implemented with the support of residents.

An expert team shall be constituted and two labs set up for the purpose, it was suggested.

The proposals came up during a virtual meeting of the civic authorities with officials of the Vector Control Research Centre.

The civic administration also sought the support of the institution to obtain scientific inputs for mosquito control measures in the city.

Fogging

According to a communication, the civic body has enhanced mosquito control measures. Fogging and power spraying are being carried out in all divisions.

The corporation has sought the involvement of the representatives of the Vector Control Research Centre in the preparation of the action plan.

The annual Plan fund and corporate social responsibility funds of various agencies shall be utilised for implementing the programme. The centre shall provide the scientific framework for the programme, suggested Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Larvicide use

The corporation also sought the support of the centre in assessing the efficacy of larvicide used by the civic body and also a review of its vector control strategies.

It is after a hiatus of 30 years that the civic administration is seeking the support of the centre in vector control measures, the communication said.

Centre director Ashwani Kumar, scientists A.N. Sreeram and K.N. Panicker, corporation heath standing committee chairperson T.K. Ashraf and officials of the civic body attended the meeting.