Action plan for restricted antibiotic use

more-in

The Kerala Antimicrobial Resistance Containment Plan formulated by the State will be implemented in the private sector by Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) and the Indian Medical Association, Kerala.

Dr. Sanjeev Singh, superintendent, AIMS, said the hospital had already trained 122 trainers and was going to run capacity building in all 14 districts over the next six months.

The action plan is to reach out to as many as 49,252 doctors, 7,000 clinics and hospitals as part of implementing the antibiotic stewardship programme initiated by the State government, he added. IMA (Kerala) and AIMS will first make doctors in Ernakulam district catch up with the action plan by year-end. By the end of 2019, all doctors in the State will be trained.

“We will be doing a prescription audit too after we complete our training programme,” said Dr. Singh.