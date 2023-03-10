Action plan for permanent solution to garbage issue in Ernakulam to be implemented on war footing

March 10, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST

KOCHI

The State government has evolved an action plan for finding a permanent solution to the garbage problem in Ernakulam in the wake of the fire at Brahmapuram.

The seven-point action plan for three months will be implemented on a war footing. It is also in accordance with a High Court directive, said Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh after a high-level meeting at the collectorate to review the situation at the Brahmapuram plant.

The objective is to reduce the volume of waste being brought to Brahmapuram. The local bodies successfully implementing the action plan, to be rolled out on March 11, will be declared ‘garbage-free’ on World Environment Day on June 5.

The existing rules regarding waste management will be strictly enforced. The Minister warned of stern action against local body secretaries who fail to comply with norms.

The action plan lays stress on treatment of waste at source. People’s representatives and local bodies have been asked to make arrangements for it in all households and establishments in the district by April 10. Apartment complexes and gated communities will not be spared either. Vigilance inspection and people’s auditing will be held to ensure compliance, said Mr. Rajesh.

The action plan covers a host of issues including waste treatment at source, waste collection and disposal, septage treatment, and removal of waste from public places. War rooms, including district-level war room at the collectorate and regional war rooms in local bodies, will be set up to review the progress of the implementation of the plan and compliance.

Haritha Karma Sena (HKS), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers, Kudumbashree, residents’ associations, and youth clubs will be roped in to remove waste from public places. Hotspots will be identified in each local body. Two clusters of 50 volunteers each will be formed in wards.

Pre-monsoon cleaning will also be intensified. Waste bins will be placed at major points. Haritha Karma Sena volunteers will be entrusted with daily clearance of bins.

Material collection centres should be set up in all areas by March 31. They should be equipped with waste weighing machines and a waste management system.

Doorstep services will be made more efficient with the help of HKS. Services of at least two HKS members should be ensured in each ward. The government order making user fee mandatory for HKS services will be enforced shortly. Local bodies will be permitted to collect any dues along with property tax.

Private players engaged in septage treatment will be monitored to check illegal dumping. Global positioning system will be installed on lorries carrying waste.

The district administration should be informed of the progress in the implementation of the action plan by local bodies.