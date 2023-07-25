Action being taken against encroachers in Munnar: govt. tells HC

July 25, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Revenue department authorities are taking strenuous efforts to curb the unauthorised occupation of government land in and around Munnar and to stop constructions being carried out without obtaining no objection certificate, the State government has informed the Kerala High Court.

The State government made the submission on Tuesday in an affidavit it filed in response to a court directive to detail the steps taken against encroachers on government land in Idukki district. The directive was given when a public interest litigation filed by One Earth, One Life seeking a directive to evict encroachers came up for hearing.

The government submitted that it had also decided to make necessary amendments to the law/rules in this regard as the decision taken by the government would lead to many legal disputes and would significantly affect the lives of the people.

Revenue officials had registered cases under the Kerala Land Conservancy Act against the encroachers and taken steps to evict the illegal occupants. On the basis of the report submitted by Niveditha P. Haran, then Principal Secretary, the authorities had taken action against the encroachments and resumed encroached land after cancelling illegal pattayams generated based on forged documents and also for controlling construction activities in the hill ranges.

Besides, action was being taken against the officials who had facilitated the illegal practices of land grabbing and rampant constructions in violation of the law. In fact, the government had established a special revenue office in 2010 for taking action against encroachment and bogus pattayams. The Idukki District Collector had also passed an order in 2016 making NOC of the revenue authorities mandatory for construction activities in the Munnar region and stipulating the criteria for granting such certificate.

Subsequently, stop memoirs had been issued against illegal constructions and in many cases parties had obtained stay from their High Court against the stop memos. It had also issued an order in 2022 directing to take action against quarrying, mining, and construction activities on assigned land.