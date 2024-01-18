Action against Union Minister: HC extends interim order

January 18, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday extended by a month its interim order directing the police not to take coercive steps against Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in two cases registered against him for allegedly making statements on social media in the wake of blasts at a prayer meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Kalamassery in Kochi. The court passed the order when a petition filed by him seeking to quash two cases came up for hearing.