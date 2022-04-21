Action against police officers for protocol violation

The Kochi City police have initiated action against two officers attached to the Thrikkakara station for alleged violation of the official protocol during a ganja seizure from a house at Kakkanad.

The officers are accused of having planted ganja and even demanding bribe. The incident took place on Wednesday evening when they searched the house and reportedly seized a small quantity of the narcotic. They, however, left the house without alerting the occupants. They also did not alert their superiors about the seizure. The officers reportedly returned in the night to seize the contraband and take the accused into custody.

Sources said the Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police has recommended action against the officers based on a preliminary inquiry.