Action against judicial officer dropped

November 08, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has decided to drop all actions against K. Anil Kumar, former District Judge, Kavaratti, who was repatriated to the district judiciary of Kerala in March this year.

The judicial officer was repatriated after reports of a woman lawyer from Lakshadweep raising complaints of misbehaviour against him. He was later posted as Additional District Judge, Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Pala.

The High Court decided to close the complaint against the officer as the allegations could not be substantiated in an inquiry conducted by the Registrar (Vigilance) of the court, High Court sources said.

The court decided to close the complaint and drop all further actions in the matter, said an official memorandum issued by K.K. Sathyan, Assistant Registrar of the High Court.