Action against illegal fund raising

A district-level review meeting held here on Saturday decided to act tough against those involved in illegal fund raising in the COVID-19 situation.

It was found that some organisations were found seeking money from the public in the name of voluntary work.

The organisations and individuals involved in voluntary work should route it through the government systems, according to an official release.

The meeting decided that issuing passes by local bodies for movement of vehicles and individuals will not be permitted.

Such passes issued by elected representatives through the civic bodies had led to various complaints. These passes will have no legal validity.

Action will be taken against those using such passes, it said.