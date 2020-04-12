Action against illegal fund raising

A district-level review meeting held here on Saturday decided to act tough against those involved in illegal fund raising in the COVID-19 situation.
It was found that some organisations were found seeking money from the public in the name of voluntary work.
The organisations and individuals involved in voluntary work should route it through the government systems, according to an official release.
The meeting decided that issuing passes by local bodies for movement of vehicles and individuals will not be permitted.
Such passes issued by elected representatives through the civic bodies had led to various complaints. These passes will have no legal validity.
Action will be taken against those using such passes, it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.