Kochi

Action against illegal fund raising

Some organisations found seeking money from public

A district-level review meeting held here on Saturday decided to act tough against those involved in illegal fund raising in the COVID-19 situation.

It was found that some organisations were found seeking money from the public in the name of voluntary work.

The organisations and individuals involved in voluntary work should route it through the government systems, according to an official release.

The meeting decided that issuing passes by local bodies for movement of vehicles and individuals will not be permitted.

Such passes issued by elected representatives through the civic bodies had led to various complaints. These passes will have no legal validity.

Action will be taken against those using such passes, it said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 12, 2020 12:40:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/action-against-illegal-fund-raising/article31320406.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY