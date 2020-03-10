Action against fake social media posts on disease

The city police continue to keep tabs on misleading and fake social media posts on COVID-19 with the Central police having registered two cases so far in this regard.

Cases have been registered against naturopath Jacob Vadakkancherry and an unidentified person under Sections 118 (b) (knowingly spreads rumours or gives false alarm to mislead the police, fire brigade or any other essential service) and 118 (e) (knowingly does any act which causes danger to public or failure in public safety).

“Mr. Vadakkancherry was found to have made a misleading Facebook post on COVID-19 while in the latter case an audio clip on the disease claiming to be by the Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Laljy was found circulating in WhatsApp. We are yet to identify the person behind the voice,” said S. Vijayasankar, Inspector.

He said the police were keeping track of similar misleading social media posts with the help of the cyber police.

A similar audio clip alerting that three patients at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) have been tested positive for COVID-19 was also found widely circulating over WhatsApp. The voice, belonging to a lady, could be heard warning people in and around Ponekkara adjacent to AIMS stating that doctors and staff from AIMS moved along in the area freely. However, AIMS shortly came up with a clarification saying it was a fake news alert and warned of strong action, including petitioning the police cyber cell.

In another WhatsApp audio message, another lady could be heard claiming that COVID-19 had reached Angamaly since a case had been confirmed in Little Flower Hospital. This was found to be another instance of fake message and the hospital authorities lodged a petition with the Angamaly police.

“It was a message posted by the lady concerned in her family group last month. After it started circulating in the social media, we tracked down and arrested her. A case was charged under various Sections of the Kerala Police Act before releasing her on station bail,” said G. Arun, Sub Inspector, Angamaly.

Since then the lady had issued another audio clip confessing to her mistake and requesting people not to share it on social media platforms.