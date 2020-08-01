Action against 58 ATMs for rule violation

KOCHI

01 August 2020 23:16 IST

The Ernakulam rural police have initiated action against 58 ATM centres in the district on the charge of violating the COVID-19 protocol.

The police are now set to issue notice against the banks concerned. The move is part of a special drive by the police based on reports that ATM centres were flouting the pandemic protocol. The drive found that neither were hand sanitisers being provided nor physical distancing norms maintained in many centres.

