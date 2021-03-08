Action against 313 persons under special drive

The Ernakulam Rural police have initiated action against 313 history-sheeters in a special drive undertaken as part of election preparedness.

The drive will focus on people who went into hiding after committing crimes. Those who had been arrested for abkari offences and drug peddling and those who are out on bail too are being monitored, said District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

The police will take out route marches to instill a sense of security among people.