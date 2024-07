Justice A. Muhamed Mustaq, senior judge of the Kerala High Court has been appointed Acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court with effect from July 5 in view of the retirement of Chief Justice A.J. Desai on July 4. Justice Muhamed Mustaq was appointed as Additional Judge on January 23, 2014 and made a per a Permanent Judge of the High Court on March 10, 2016, Justice A.J. Desai from Gujarat High Court took over as Chief Justice on July 22, 2023

