Act strictly against reckless driving, Kerala HC tells Transport Commissioner

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Transport Commissioner to issue a circular asking the enforcement officers to send a message to the drivers of all vehicles that reckless driving will not be tolerated and that they will be made accountable to law to the fullest extent possible.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also observed that recklessness by those at the wheel and their proclivity to violate the law should not be tolerated and should be dealt with the most stringent response in law. An accident of the nature that happened at Vadakkenchery should never occur again and for this, action was paramount — not merely excuses or explanations. No excuse could ever justify the loss of lives on the street and nothing could dry the families’ tears.

S. Sreejith, Transport Commissioner, who appeared before the court in response to its directive, submitted that even though a large number of violators were being booked daily, it did not seem to create a tangible result on the ground presumably because the offenders were under the impression that the consequence were a trifle.