‘Act East policy’ need of the hour: Nirupama Rao

KOCHI: India should be working towards evolving a ‘South Asian Commons’ for better development with better connectivity and touch base with what was once a single block of India and South East Asia, said Nirupama Rao, former Foreign Secretary and Ambassador to China and the US.

Speaking at the 13th quarterly lecture organised by the Centre for Public Policy and Research on the topic ‘Asia Policy for India’, she emphasised the need for co-operation and better flow of trade and thoughts among the region’s population that shared cultural and traditional roots.

“The post-Independence era had seen India withdraw to its boundaries despite the fact that the country had quite a bit of influence not only in the neighbourhood but beyond. These influences should be duly recognised for greater integration into an Act East Policy from the present Look East,” she said.

According to her, the Modi government has followed a flexible geometry that can be adapted to suit the needs of the region.

The recent reaction to the Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh indicates a new mutation of public opinion, said Mrs. Rao. She elaborated on India’s competitive co-existence with China despite the fact that security issues were not diminished and tranquillity along borders needed to be constantly worked upon. Both the countries have found areas to work upon despite differences, she added.

However, India’s relationship with Pakistan can find a footing only when there is a stable government in the neighbouring country, and it has an anti-terrorism policy, said Mrs. Rao.

“Whenever there is a discussion about foreign policy and India’s relations with the world, the role of Islam is never discussed,” the former Foreign Secretary said. “Asia and Islam have a common historic link with the wider world. In fact, India is home to the world’s second largest population of Muslims,” she added.

However, there is a growing threat from instability in West Asia and rise of fundamentalist forces. “This could be one of the greatest threats that the region can face in the coming years. India must aim to project its civilisational identity more than religion,” she said.

On the relationship with the US, she said while the Obama administration had a favourable policy to counter the growth and influence of China, the Trump administration’s stand was not predictable as yet.