Acquitted actor to return to film field

Actor Priyanka said here on Wednesday that she would turn active in Malayalam cinema after the First Judicial Class Magistrate, Thiruvalla, acquitted her in a case filed by actor Kaveri, accusing Priyanka of having tried to extort money from her in 2004.

The court acquitted Priyanka on the ground that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges under Sections 384, 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code. Kaveri’s mother had alleged that Priyanka tried to extort money by saying that a magazine would carry news that would portray her daughter in bad light.

Priyanka said that she had intervened in the issue as a friend of Kaveri and the entire case emerged following some misunderstanding. The actor was arrested by the police in Alappuzha while she was allegedly trying to collect money from Kaveri’s mother in 2004. The actor said that she had lost several opportunities in cinema following the case.