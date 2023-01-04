ADVERTISEMENT

ACP inquiry report says no evidence against CI

January 04, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An Inspector accused of being part of the alleged gang-rape of a housewife in Kakkanad has been given a clean chit of sorts.

Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police in his report said there was no evidence against Kozhikode Coastal Police Inspector P.R. Sunu. The report has been forwarded to the District Police Chief (Kochi City) who in turn has submitted it to the State Police Chief, it is learnt.

Reportedly, the report claims that there was no evidence, scientific or otherwise, to substantiate the allegation against the officer. The victim’s statement and circumstantial evidence do not prove the culpability of the officer. It is also learnt that the dates mentioned in the petition and the officer’s mobile tower locations did not match.

The petitioner, a 22-year-old mother of two, had lodged the complaint against the officer last November. Following this, the Thrikkakara police had taken him into custody from his station in Kozhikode.

At the same time, the police claimed that the probe into the case had been concluded, and that the final report would be submitted soon.

