Kochi

Acid attack enacted at Vyttila Hub

A street play on ending violence against women being performed at the Vyttila Mobility Hub on Monday.  

In order to raise awareness on ending violence against women, a team from the Women and Child Development Department enacted an instance of acid attack at the Vyttila Hub, briefly shocking onlookers.

The team enacted the scene of a woman being harassed and attacked with acid by a young man while waiting for a bus. While the woman ran into the crowd of bystanders, the man followed and threatened her. A group of commuters blocked the man’s path and handed him over to the police, when the officials from the Women and Child Development Department brought out a banner signifying that the incident was enacted.

It was followed by a skit and a street play on ending violence against women.

