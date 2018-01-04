Ace guitarist Emil Isaac dead

Emil Isaac, the ace guitarist who accompanied playback singers K.J. Yesudas and Usha Uthup in many of their live shows and who was one of the prominent musicians in the orchestra, died at a private hospital here on Wednesday.

Emil was the eldest son of violinist Joe Isaac and singer Emilda. The 70-year-old guitarist had been bed-ridden ever since he suffered a paralytic stroke.

Emil’s musical journey began with a guitar loaned from Azad Music Club in his formative years.

While Yesudas and Usha Uthup played an important role in shaping his career as a guitarist in their troupes, Emil had quite a few firsts in his right.

First such Western music band

He was responsible for forming the first Western music band in Kochi called the Elite Aces.

He had been part of the Western music group Flamingo before starting his own band. Much of his time was also devoted to devotional music. He had conducted the orchestra for Kalabhavan for three years, leading a group of 60 musicians.

Emil had been the chief guitarist for Usha Uthup for years and he shifted his base to Kolkata to take care of her studio.

Of his 10 siblings, Rex, Eugine, Antony, Efry, Eloy and Eldrige took to music. He is survived by his wife Helen and two children.

The funeral will be conducted on Thursday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Chathiath.