ADVERTISEMENT

Accused on the run in ganja case arrested from court premises

January 19, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Excise sleuths from Palakkad on Thursday arrested an absconding accused in a major ganja smuggling case here.

The arrested, identified as Prasanth Kumar of Eloor, was wanted in connection with a case registered in the seizure of about 140 kg of ganja in Palakkad last year. The man was nabbed from the NIA court complex premises at Kaloor. Incidentally, he was also an accused in the case related to the alleged conspiracy to kill spiritual leader Rahim Pookkadasseri in 2008 in which Thadiyantavide Nazeer is the prime accused.

Excise Ernakulam range team took Prasanth into custody when the accused was leaving the court in connection with the conspiracy case. Though he was issued notices directing him to appear before the excise team probing the ganja case, he never responded.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Excise came to know that he was appearing at the court for trial every month and took advantage of it. He was later handed over to the Palakkad Excise team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US