Accused on the run in ganja case arrested from court premises

January 19, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Excise sleuths from Palakkad on Thursday arrested an absconding accused in a major ganja smuggling case here.

The arrested, identified as Prasanth Kumar of Eloor, was wanted in connection with a case registered in the seizure of about 140 kg of ganja in Palakkad last year. The man was nabbed from the NIA court complex premises at Kaloor. Incidentally, he was also an accused in the case related to the alleged conspiracy to kill spiritual leader Rahim Pookkadasseri in 2008 in which Thadiyantavide Nazeer is the prime accused.

Excise Ernakulam range team took Prasanth into custody when the accused was leaving the court in connection with the conspiracy case. Though he was issued notices directing him to appear before the excise team probing the ganja case, he never responded.

The Excise came to know that he was appearing at the court for trial every month and took advantage of it. He was later handed over to the Palakkad Excise team.

