Accused in sensational Varapuzha sex racket case arrested after 13 years

June 22, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural District Crime Branch arrested an accused in the sensational Varapuzha sex racket case after nearly 13 years.

The arrested is Madhusoodanan, 67, of Alappuzha. He was the 50th accused in the case. The case had created much furore and resulted in a slew of convictions, including that of the key accused, Sobha John, for 18 years of rigorous imprisonment, in 2017.

Around 30 cases were registered in connection with the incident in which a minor girl, originally from Kasaragod and was staying for rent in Varapuzha, was subjected to serial sexual abuse since 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested was accused of taking the victim to one of the abusers. He had gone into hiding after being arraigned in as an accused. He used to introduce himself as a real estate agent.

A special team constituted by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar nabbed Madhusoodanan from his rented house at Vyttila. A team led by DySP V. Rajeev and comprising sub inspector T.M. Soofy, assistant sub inspectors K.K. Biju and Abdul Jaleel, and civil police officer Shani made the arrest.

The accused was produced in court and remanded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT