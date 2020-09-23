Kochi

Accused in robbery case flees detention centre

An accused in several robbery cases escaped from a detention centre at Karukutty in the early hours of Wednesday.

Kandelakudiyil Suresh aka Dracula Suresh is known for targeting shopkeepers and breaking into shops during nights. The accused is suspected to be hiding somewhere in the Angamaly-Karukutty area.

The police keep the arrested in detention centres and move them into prisons only if they test negative for SARS-CoV-2.

