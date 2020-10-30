Accused in Panangad murder case surrenders

An accused in the mass brawl allegedly among gangs involved in ganja trade, which led to the death of a youngster at INTUC Junction near Nettoor on the night of September 13, surrendered before the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Friday.

Eswar K.B, 25, of Vyttila, was the ninth accused in the alleged murder case of 19-year-old Fahadh Hussain. The Panangad police took his custody from the court.

He was absconding since the incident and had been hiding in places like Munnar and then in Nagarcoil. He surrendered before the court after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected.

The Panangad police took him to the crime scene for collecting evidence after which he was produced before the court and remanded.