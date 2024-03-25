ADVERTISEMENT

Accused in attempt to murder case nabbed from Goa

March 25, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man wanted in an attempt to murder case dating back more than a year was arrested by the Town North police from Goa.

The arrested is Farook, 25, of Uttarakhand. The incident took place on December 3, 2022. He had allegedly hacked a woman from West Bengal near her rented apartment on Azad Road near Kaloor in broad daylight allegedly for backing out of an affair with him.

She had to undergo surgeries to fix her injuries on her hand and the back. The accused had gone into hiding since then.

The police had booked him under IPC Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) and Section 307 (attempt to murder).

He was eventually nabbed from Goa based on his mobile tower location by a team from the Town North police led by Inspector Prathapachandran.

