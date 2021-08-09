Accused in Nellikuzhi murder case remanded

KOCHI

09 August 2021 20:48 IST

The two from Bihar allegedly supplied pistol to Rakhil to commit the crime

The two Bihar natives who were arrested and brought here by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the murder of a dental student at Nellikuzhi near Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district of Kerala were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court.

The accused are Sonu Kumar, 20, a resident of Parsando village in Munger district, and Maneesh Kumar, 23, of Buxar district in Bihar. The accused underwent medical examination, and their fingerprint impressions were also collected for further investigation. The police will soon seek their custody for detailed interrogation.

The 24-year-old student was gunned down using a country-made pistol by her alleged stalker, Rakhil, at her paying guest accommodation right next to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences at Nellikuzhi where she did her house surgency, on July 29. He then took his own life.

The Bihar natives were arrested for allegedly supplying the weapon to Rakhil. While Sonu is accused of supplying the firearm, Maneesh is charged with playing intermediary between Sonu and Rakhil.

The members of the SIT who arrested the accused from Bihar have been accorded good service entry by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthick.

Sonu, who ran a firm dealing in money transfer, was arrested from a village near the Bihar-Jharkhand border by sleuths posing as customers. The police team was even attacked while transporting the arrested.

Maneesh was arrested from Patna. Mr. Karthick said the Bihar Police extended considerable assistance in nabbing the accused.

According to preliminary probe, the pistol was reportedly purchased at ₹35,000. Rakhil was also allegedly trained in using the firearm by the arrested. A statement by a friend of Rakhil that they had gone to procure the pistol from Bihar had exposed the origin of the firearm.

A ballistic examination of the firearm had found it to be a 7.62-mm country-made pistol.