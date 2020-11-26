Accused in multiple cases arrested

KOCHI

26 November 2020 23:52 IST

The Ernakulam rural police arrested a person under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) on Thursday.

The arrested man, identified as Leo, 25, of Vengoor, has 10 cases against him registered by the police in Angamaly, Perumbavoor, Kuruppampady, and Kothamangalam.

Among the charges levelled against him were attempt to murder, assault, theft, and illegal possession of firearms. He was arrested on a report by K. Karthick, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), as part of the Operation Dark Hunt against anti-social elements.

He was already in remand after being arrested as the sixth accused in a recent case registered by the Perumbavoor police after a gang hacked and shot at a youngster earlier this month. He was also accused of attempting to murder one Amal by hacking him after creating a melee by hurling a bomb. The key accused and the victim in this case registered by the Kuruppampady police had already been arrested under KAAPA for being habitual offenders.

Mr. Karthik said that so far, 20 criminals had been arrested and 23 banned from entering the police rural limits as part of Operation Dark Hunt.