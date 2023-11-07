Accused in multiple cases arrested in Kochi after protracted hunt

November 07, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOCHI

After a protracted hunt, a special investigation squad of the Kochi City police arrested Aneesh Antony aka Maradu Aneesh, an accused in many cases, on Monday evening.

He was nabbed from a private hospital where he was recuperating after a surgery, following a tip-off received by the police. He is an accused in several cases in various police stations in the State and in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, he has 45-odd cases against him in Kerala on various charges, including murder, abduction, and attempt to murder.

The arrest was made reportedly on account of two cases — an attempted murder within the Thrikkakara police station limits last year and an abduction case within the Panangad police station limits last month.

The city police had formed a special investigation squad in his pursuit for an operation code-named Operation Maradu. The investigation was led by S. Sasidharan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kochi City), and assisted by Assistant Commissioners P. Raj Kumar, T.R. Jayakumar, and P.V. Baby. The team consisted of inspectors Prathapa Chandran, Vipin Das, and Thrideep Chandran and sub inspectors Akhil Ainbabu, Jinson Dominic, Sebastian P. Chacko, Ratheesh, and Josy.

