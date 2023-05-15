Accused in MDMA seizure case was on excise radar for a long time

May 15, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The man arrested by excise officials on Monday in connection with the seizure of MDMA and hashish oil, collectively worth about ₹1.50 crore, from his rented apartment at Vazhakkala has been on the department’s radar for over a year though his identity and whereabouts were not known at that point, it has emerged.

The Excise department was first alerted to an unidentified lynchpin when a transwoman was nabbed with drugs from an apartment at Kakkanad a year ago. A woman suspected to be linked to the same network was arrested two months ago.

However, the arrest of a person, reportedly a friend-turned-foe of the accused, from Eloor last month proved to be the turning point as excise officials were able to track his operations. “He used to procure MDMA from Bengaluru and hashish oil from Andhra Pradesh. He then took it to his house in Kannur where he packed the stuff into packets of 5 grams of MDMA and 10 ml bottles of hashish oil before taking the consignment to Kochi,” said excise sources.

The accused allegedly rented five studio apartments, including in areas such as Chembumukku, Vazhakkala, and Edachira. He allegedly used to leave the consignment in one of the apartments or those of his acquaintances and return to Kannur. Then he contacted his agents and shared the location of the consignment with them. The agents, all of whom had spare keys to the apartments, split the stuff among peddlers, said sources.

Once the drugs were sold, the agents paid the peddlers commission at the rate of ₹500 per gram. The accused then came to Kochi to collect the rest of the proceeds before the entire operation was repeated.

Getting hold of the mobile number of the accused from his acquaintance proved critical. Excise officials tracked his presence to High Court Junction on Friday late night, before he moved to SRM Road and then Chembumukku, at which point he reportedly switched off his mobile phone. Excise officials searched the area till the early hours of Saturday in vain. They had almost gave up the hunt when a tip-off located him to the apartment at Vazhakkala on Saturday afternoon.