Accused in Maradu murder case remanded

The man accused of murdering his mother at a Maradu apartment was remanded in judicial custody on Friday evening.

Vinod Abraham was overpowered by a combined team of police and fire force personnel at his apartment where his mother was found dead on Thursday night.

The accused, who was extremely violent, left the apartment in absolute chaos with smashed furniture and wet floor after he allegedly left open the water taps. He was initially taken to a hospital. The Maradu police said the accused was mentally unstable. He was calm after being taken to the Maradu police station on Friday and while being taken to the court later in the evening.

Division councillor Sheeja Sankumar said the mother-son duo hardly mingled with their neighbours.

Maradu municipal chairman Antony Ashanparambil said the accused was in the habit of making indiscriminate purchases, including of food, over online platforms and used to insist that his mother pay for them. A day before the murder, he had made two such orders, which he insisted that his mother pay. Though she initially declined, she paid for one of the orders, but the tension over it was carried forward to Thursday, eventually leading to the murder. “She had little income and was largely dependent on her daughter in Australia,” said Mr. Ashanparambil.

