Accused in long-pending case arrested

He had failed to pay CC of vehicle bought in 2004

The Aluva East police on Thursday arrested a person who had been absconding, skipping trial in court.

The accused is Sramprikkal Salim, 48, of Vallam. The case pertains to his alleged failure to pay the CC of a vehicle he had bought at ₹6 lakh in 2004.

He had gone into hiding after securing bail and had since failed to turn up for trial. The arrest came in the wake of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik’s order to all sub-divisional offices to act on long-pending cases.

A team led by Aluva East Station House Officer Rajesh P.S, Sub Inspector Binu Thomas, and senior civil police officers Shihab and Sandeep T.S. made the arrest.