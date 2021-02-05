Kochi

Accused in long-pending case arrested

The Aluva East police on Thursday arrested a person who had been absconding, skipping trial in court.

The accused is Sramprikkal Salim, 48, of Vallam. The case pertains to his alleged failure to pay the CC of a vehicle he had bought at ₹6 lakh in 2004.

He had gone into hiding after securing bail and had since failed to turn up for trial. The arrest came in the wake of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik’s order to all sub-divisional offices to act on long-pending cases.

A team led by Aluva East Station House Officer Rajesh P.S, Sub Inspector Binu Thomas, and senior civil police officers Shihab and Sandeep T.S. made the arrest.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2021 1:25:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/accused-in-long-pending-case-arrested/article33754287.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY