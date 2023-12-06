Accused in Kochi infant murder case remanded in judicial custody

December 06, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

A woman and her live-in partner, who were arrested by the Elamakkara police on Tuesday on charge of killing her one-and-a-half-month-old baby boy, were on Wednesday remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

The Aluva First Class Judicial Magistrate sent the woman to the women’s jail in Kakkanad and the other accused to the sub jail in Aluva.

The police, which had initially registered a case of unnatural death, later altered the first information report (FIR) to add IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), and the relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The duo, Aswathy of Eramaloor, Alappuzha, and Shanif of Kannur, were taken into custody after the post-mortem report of the infant showed a crack in the skull.

Shanif had reportedly planned to kill the child soon after his birth and had been causing injuries to him, said the police. Post-mortem findings indicated that the baby’s ribs were broken.

On Sunday night, he reportedly slammed the child’s head against his knee, causing severe head injury leading to the death, said the police.

