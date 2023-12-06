HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Accused in Kochi infant murder case remanded in judicial custody

December 06, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her live-in partner, who were arrested by the Elamakkara police on Tuesday on charge of killing her one-and-a-half-month-old baby boy, were on Wednesday remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

The Aluva First Class Judicial Magistrate sent the woman to the women’s jail in Kakkanad and the other accused to the sub jail in Aluva.

The police, which had initially registered a case of unnatural death, later altered the first information report (FIR) to add IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), and the relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The duo, Aswathy of Eramaloor, Alappuzha, and Shanif of Kannur, were taken into custody after the post-mortem report of the infant showed a crack in the skull.

Shanif had reportedly planned to kill the child soon after his birth and had been causing injuries to him, said the police. Post-mortem findings indicated that the baby’s ribs were broken.

On Sunday night, he reportedly slammed the child’s head against his knee, causing severe head injury leading to the death, said the police.

Related Topics

crime / Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.