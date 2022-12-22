Accused in hit-and-run case nabbed after seven months

December 22, 2022 10:56 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A motorist involved in a fatal hit-and-run case was arrested, and the goods vehicle was seized by the Nedumbassery police after a seven-month-long probe.

The arrested is Rohith Kumar Mahatho, 31, from Bihar. The accident took place at Athani near Nedumbassery on May 24 at 1.30 a.m.

A motorcyclist was fatally knocked down by the goods vehicle, which then sped away without stopping. The victim was identified as Udaykumar of Idukki.

With the goods vehicle overspeeding and no CCTV cameras available at the spot, tracking it down was really tough. There were no eyewitnesses either.

Subsequently, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar constituted a special investigation team to probe the case. The team examined over a thousand CCTV footages across Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Alapuzha districts. Besides, over 50 industrial units, around 200 vehicle owners, and markets also were looked into.

Eventually, the accused and the vehicle were taken into custody from the industrial area at Angamaly. He was produced in court and remanded.

The team led by Aluva DySP P.K. Sivankutty and comprising Inspector Sony Mathai, Sub Inspector R. Jayaprasad, assistant sub inspector Bijesh, senior civil police officer Rony Augustine, and civil police officer N.G. Jismon made the arrest.

