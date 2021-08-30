Accused in drug case taken to Chennai, Puducherry for evidence collection

Five of seven accused are in the custody of excise crime branch

The Excise Crime Branch probing the huge haul of MDMA from an apartment at Thrikkakara just ahead of Onam took two of the five accused to Puducherry and Chennai for evidence collection on Sunday night.

The accused, Sreemon and Mohammad Favas, were taken to various places where the duo, along with two other accused, had stayed and procured the premium synthetic drug.

They were taken to a private resort at Kuliapalayam in Puducherry where they, along with the two women accused, Shabna and Thaiba, had stayed for two weeks before procuring the drug from local suppliers there.

The resort manager, reportedly identified the accused and confirmed their stay. He also recollected the presence of guard dogs, which were also seized along with the accused during the raid. The gang travelled in the guise of family and took the dogs along ostensibly to evade checking at checkpoints.

The accused were taken to Triplicane area in Chennai from where they are suspected to have sourced the drugs from an agent. Efforts are on to trace the suppliers as well, sources said. The team returned to Kochi on Monday night.

Five of the seven accused, Sreemon, Favas, Shabna, Kasargod native Ajmal, and Ernakulam native Afsal, are at present in the custody of the excise crime branch and would be produced in court on Tuesday evening. The investigation team is planning to seek extension of the custody for further investigation. The custody of Thaiba, whose arrest was recorded on Saturday, will be sought.

The probe is on to find whether more persons are involved in the racket. Details of the customers who bought the drug from the gang and the bank and call details of the gang members are also being traced.