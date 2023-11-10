Accused in double murder case brought to Muvattupuzha

November 10, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The prime suspect in the alleged double murder at Adooparambu, Companypady, near Muvattupuzha, was brought to the Muvattupuzha police station on Friday.

The accused, identified as Gopal Malik, 22, was traced to Odisha and detained there with the help of the local police on Tuesday. He has been accused of murdering his co-workers Deepasankar, 40, and Mohanto, 37, both from Assam.

The two men were found with their throats slit in a room near a sawmill where they worked, on November 5. The police suspected that Malik, who was staying with them, fled the scene after allegedly committing the crime.

On being brought to Muvattupuzha, the police completed the formalities, after which Malik was produced in court, which remanded him in police custody. The police will conduct evidence collection in the coming days.

The accused fled to Odisha by train after reportedly committing the crime. A special investigation team (SIT) was formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar, who got in touch with his counterpart in Odisha. Malik was detained by the Odisha police as soon as he alighted at Raiguda and was transferred to the Muniguda police station.

The SIT reached there shortly, identified him, and recorded his arrest. Malik hails from Sautikia village in Baliguda, Odisha.

After preliminary interrogation, the SIT produced him in a local court and left for Muvattupuzha. The SIT comprised sub inspector Vishu Raj, assistant sub inspector P.C. Jayakumar, and senior civil police officers K.M. Ibrahimkutty, Bibil Mohan and civil police officer H. Haris.

