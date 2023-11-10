HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Accused in double murder case brought to Muvattupuzha

November 10, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The prime suspect in the alleged double murder at Adooparambu, Companypady, near Muvattupuzha, was brought to the Muvattupuzha police station on Friday.

The accused, identified as Gopal Malik, 22, was traced to Odisha and detained there with the help of the local police on Tuesday. He has been accused of murdering his co-workers Deepasankar, 40, and Mohanto, 37, both from Assam.

The two men were found with their throats slit in a room near a sawmill where they worked, on November 5. The police suspected that Malik, who was staying with them, fled the scene after allegedly committing the crime.

On being brought to Muvattupuzha, the police completed the formalities, after which Malik was produced in court, which remanded him in police custody. The police will conduct evidence collection in the coming days.

The accused fled to Odisha by train after reportedly committing the crime. A special investigation team (SIT) was formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar, who got in touch with his counterpart in Odisha. Malik was detained by the Odisha police as soon as he alighted at Raiguda and was transferred to the Muniguda police station.

The SIT reached there shortly, identified him, and recorded his arrest. Malik hails from Sautikia village in Baliguda, Odisha.

After preliminary interrogation, the SIT produced him in a local court and left for Muvattupuzha. The SIT comprised sub inspector Vishu Raj, assistant sub inspector P.C. Jayakumar, and senior civil police officers K.M. Ibrahimkutty, Bibil Mohan and civil police officer H. Haris.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.