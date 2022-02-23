Accused in Deepu murder taken to crime scene

Kochi

The four accused in the murder of a Twenty20 activist last week was taken to the crime scene in Kizhakkamabalam for evidence collection. A magistrate had remanded them in two days’ police custody on Tuesday. However, the accused, alleged to be CPI(M) activists, had to be kept inside the vehicle in the face of objection by local residents. The public dubbed the entire proceedings as a sham and entered into heated arguments with the police. A team of officials led by Perumbavoor ASP Anuj Paliwal conducted the evidence collection. Deepu C.K., 33, was beaten up by the accused who were also his neighbours, earlier this month. He was put on ventilator support before he succumbed to injuries last Friday. The incident snowballed into a political controversy after Twenty20 alleged that the murder was the result of a conspiracy hatched by senior Marxist leaders, a charge denied by CPI(M). The First Information Report registered by the Kunnathunadu police identified the accused as CPI(M) workers who attacked the victim with the intention to kill him. Deepu came under attack allegedly for his active support for Twenty20’s protest on February 12 for the resistance to the party’s streetlight challenge in four panchayats ruled by it.